×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Heidi Klum Reveals the Stories Behind Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

The model took a trip down memory lane with a review of her costumes from years past.

....October 31 2015, New York City....Heidi Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit arriving at her 16th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo on Octoberin New York City....By Line: Nancy Rivera/ACE Pictures......ACE Pictures, Inc...tel:Email: Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: acephotos516090.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Heidi Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit on Oct. 31, 2015. Nancy Rivera/ACE Pictures/Newsco

Throughout the years, Heidi Klum has embraced Halloween with gusto, transforming into haunting and whimsical characters that celebrate the craft of costume creation.

From dressing up as Fiona from the “Shrek” franchise in 2018, complete with ogre-green skin and an embellished velvet dress, to bombshell Jessica Rabbit in a sequined red dress with purple opera gloves in 2015, Klum has had a range of makeovers.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum shows up dressed as Princess Fiona from "Shrek" to her 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum shows up dressed as Princess Fiona from “Shrek” on Oct. 31, 2018, in New York. Getty Images

While awaiting her ensemble this year, Klum has gone back in time to give a review of her past costume choices in an Instagram video today, in collaboration with Amazon’s Prime Video. For the look back, she channeled vampire-vixen style in an off-the-shoulder dress and sharp teeth.

Related Galleries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Dan Jedda, Heidi Klum, and Laura Schara attend Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale New York on October 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Heidi Klum (center) on Oct. 31, 2019, in New York. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

The model started the video by elaborating on her 2019 costume, where she stepped out for her Halloween party “as an alien from a different planet.” Her extraterrestrial look saw Klum go bald and featured a prosthetic suit embellished with gory details.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum gives Times Square visitors a sneak peek of her Halloween costume before hosting her annual party at TAO Downtown sponsored Bby Moto X on October 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Heidi Klum on Oct. 31, 2014, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris

In 2014, she had a sartorial metamorphosis and became a butterfly. The chromatic look incorporated large wings and a vibrant bodysuit. Klum shared that she walked around Times Square in the costume before arriving at her annual Halloween soiree, which has attracted a roster of famous faces through the years.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Shutterfly Presents Heidi Klum's 14th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and smartwater at Marquee on October 31, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Heidi Klum on Oct. 31, 2013, in New York. Mike Coppola

She recalled look from 2013, when she transformed into an unrecognizable older version of herself — gray hair, a cane and significantly aged skin.

The “Making the Cut” host concluded with her costume from last year, when she dressed as a zombie. Her Prime Video fashion design competition series wrapped its third season last month.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Hot Summer Bags

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Heidi Klum Reviews Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad