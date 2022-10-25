Heidi Klum Reveals the Stories Behind Her Favorite Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Throughout the years, Heidi Klum has embraced Halloween with gusto, transforming into haunting and whimsical characters that celebrate the craft of costume creation.

From dressing up as Fiona from the “Shrek” franchise in 2018, complete with ogre-green skin and an embellished velvet dress, to bombshell Jessica Rabbit in a sequined red dress with purple opera gloves in 2015, Klum has had a range of makeovers.

Heidi Klum shows up dressed as Princess Fiona from “Shrek” on Oct. 31, 2018, in New York. Getty Images

While awaiting her ensemble this year, Klum has gone back in time to give a review of her past costume choices in an Instagram video today, in collaboration with Amazon’s Prime Video. For the look back, she channeled vampire-vixen style in an off-the-shoulder dress and sharp teeth.

Heidi Klum (center) on Oct. 31, 2019, in New York. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

The model started the video by elaborating on her 2019 costume, where she stepped out for her Halloween party “as an alien from a different planet.” Her extraterrestrial look saw Klum go bald and featured a prosthetic suit embellished with gory details.

Heidi Klum on Oct. 31, 2014, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris

In 2014, she had a sartorial metamorphosis and became a butterfly. The chromatic look incorporated large wings and a vibrant bodysuit. Klum shared that she walked around Times Square in the costume before arriving at her annual Halloween soiree, which has attracted a roster of famous faces through the years.

Heidi Klum on Oct. 31, 2013, in New York. Mike Coppola

She recalled look from 2013, when she transformed into an unrecognizable older version of herself — gray hair, a cane and significantly aged skin.

The “Making the Cut” host concluded with her costume from last year, when she dressed as a zombie. Her Prime Video fashion design competition series wrapped its third season last month.