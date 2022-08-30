×
Heidi Klum Dazzles in Heart-embellished Naeem Khan Gown for ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’

The television personality and model discussed her daughter Leni Klum going off to college and which of the "AGT" acts have been her favorite so far.

The Late Late Show with James
Heidi Klum on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting

Heidi Klum had a standout fashion moment during her appearance on “The Late Late Show.”

On Monday, the television personality and model joined host James Corden wearing a silver embellished halterneck gown by Naeem Khan with red hearts printed throughout. The look was from the designer’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She styled her blond hair and bangs down and rocked bold eye makeup. 

She was styled by duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who also works with Jennifer Lopez, Madelaine Petsch and Cara Delevingne.

Heidi Klum on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting

Klum sat down with Corden and famous photographer David LaChapelle to talk about her daughter Leni Klum going off to college, moving from California to New York City. 

“It’s crazy. Today, she had her first day in college,” Klum said. “This weekend, she just moved in and I called. Normally she picks up and then, you know, three, four hours I don’t hear anything, and I’m already like, my head is going, ‘Where is she, what is she doing, why is she not answering?’ Already the worrying is starting. It’s hard.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge then joked and mentioned that she might get her daughter’s roommate’s number and their neighbor’s just to be sure. 

Heidi Klum and David LaChapelle on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” CBS

Corden then asked Klum about the 17th season of “AGT,” which marks the model’s ninth season as a judge, and which act is her favorite of all the ones she’s witnessed. 

“Definitely the regurgitator,” she responded. “The regurgitator was this guy many, many years ago. He would literally swallow anything and regurgitate it back up. He would have coins and he would number them with a Sharpie on it, one, two, three, four, swallow them all and then he would say, ‘What number do you want to come up first?’ And it would come back up.”

She then concluded the segment by talking about the time he swallowed her diamond ring as well as a locket and key and he managed to place the diamond in the locket when it was regurgitated.

