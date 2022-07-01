Heidi Klum Lights Up the ‘Late Show’ in Colorful Zigzag Missoni Maxidress to Talk ‘Making the Cut’

Heidi Klum looked to a multicolored Missoni dress to promote the upcoming season of “Making the Cut.”
The model appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Thursday night to talk about the Amazon Prime Video fashion competition show’s third season, which is debuting on the streaming service on Aug. 19.
“The good news is I’m still with my TV husband Tim Gunn who I love so dearly,” Klum said about the show. “I mean, 16 years we did ‘Project Runway’ together and now three years ‘Making the Cut.’ What is different now is actually all of you can shop the beautiful clothes that are being made on the show. They have a very short time and I give them the challenge — sometimes they have one day or two days to do this assignment — and then we have a winning look and that look you can buy on Amazon because my show is on Amazon Prime, so immediately you see it and you love it.”
This is Klum’s latest fashion moment promoting “Making the Cut.” On June 21, the model attended Amazon Prime Video’s Summer House Party event in Santa Monica, Calif., to celebrate the streaming service’s slate of reality TV programming wearing a floral look from RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp’s spring 2022 couture collection.
READ MORE HERE:
Click to See Missoni’s Resort 2023 Collection
Everything to Know About Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Making the Cut’ Season Three
Heidi Klum Celebrates ‘Making the Cut’ in Colorful Floral Couture Look at Amazon Prime Video Summer Party
Heidi Klum Goes Bionic Alien for 20th Annual Halloween Party