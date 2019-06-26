BONSOIR PARIS: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back in the saddle.

The former “Project Runway” host and mentor hit Paris on Tuesday night to start filming their new fashion competition series “Making the Cut,” which is set to air on Amazon Prime Video early next year, and they are thinking big: The first runway challenge took place on an open-air stage in front of the Eiffel Tower after dark.

The pair, who are also executive producers of the show, were joined by model Naomi Campbell, designer Joseph Altuzarra, fashion editor Carine Roitfeld and Nicole Richie, actress and creative director of House of Harlow 1960, who appeared as judges and guest judges on the episode. Producers of the show declined to confirm who would be returning for additional episodes.

The program brings together 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are competing for a million-dollar prize and the chance to turn their fledgling businesses into global brands.

In the meantime, “Project Runway” has returned to Bravo, with Karlie Kloss filling Klum’s hosting gig and Christian Siriano succeeding Gunn as mentor. Judges on the show, which began airing in March, include Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia, designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth.