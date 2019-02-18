FASHION ROUNDS: Husband-and-wife actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory kicked off their week in style, attending a range of fashion shows on Monday, including Erdem, Roksanda and Christopher Kane. “I love the glamour and the theater of it: These shows are like 15-minute or five-minute plays,” said McCrory, who said she sees fashion as “a great, big, theatrical dress-up box.”

McCrory, who plays Aunt Polly in the British TV show “Peaky Blinders,” about gangsters in post World War One England, said she also wanted to cheer on her pals Erdem Moralioglu and Roksanda Ilincic. I go to see and support their work just like they would come and see me in a play or film. We support each others as artists in London.”

Having just wrapped up series five of “Peaky Blinders,” the British actress has had her hands full with Tom Rob Smith’s new BBC drama “MotherFatherSon,” in which she will star alongside Richard Gere, Billy Howle and Pippa Bennett-Warner.

Lewis, meanwhile, is working on the new season of “Billions,” reprising his act as the ambitious billionaire Bobby Axelrod and playing alongside Paul Giamatti. That said, there’s one role he can’t see himself taking on in the future: Fashion designer. “People have seen my sense of fashion, they would never ask me,” he said.