HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Not about to be left out of Sanrio’s ongoing 60th anniversary party, Levi’s and Hello Kitty are teaming up again with a new collection of customizable gear.

Debuting Wednesday on the Levi’s site and app, the fall-winter assortment includes jeans, T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags and face masks. Rather than just offering essentials, the items are available in twee prints that have been retrieved from Hello Kitty’s archives. The denim selection includes fan-favorite Hello Kitty graphics with Levi’s laser-powered customization platform, Levi’s Future Finish. There are styles for men and women.

The mix-and-match options are meant to prompt add-on purchases. Laser-etched prints on indigo jeans, for example, can be paired with a bandana and/or a tote from Levi’s point of view.

True to the pandemic safety precautions that have increasingly become the norm, consumers will be able to find reusable and reversible face masks.

The two powerhouse brands have been collaborating since last year, when a women’s and girls’ collection debuted in August. This season’s rollout is more robust with men’s, women’s and accessories, as well as customizable options. Price-conscious shoppers will find the masks at $7 each and more indulgent spenders may be drawn to the $148 Levi’s and Hello Kitty Future Finish Jeans.

Hello Kitty is expected to make an appearance — albeit a virtual one — at GCDS’ digital showcase during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24. The Italian streetwear brand’s cofounder and creative director Giuliano Calza will show the spring men’s and women’s collection with a digital clothing experiment. The front row for the “show” will include a Hello Kitty sighting.

Sanrio’s sales for the fiscal year 2019 declined 6.5 percent. Sanrio had its first leadership change in 60 years, when founder and chief executive officer Shintaro Tsuji stepped aside in July so that his grandson Tomokuni could take on that role.