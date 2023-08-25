Anime Series ‘Hell’s Paradise’ Lands on Yohji Yamamoto Clothes

Y WAY TO HELL: Yohji Yamamoto is collaborating with anime series “Hell’s Paradise” via his genderless and “ageless” label Ground Y.

Dropping Friday, the limited-edition capsule collection spans 13 items. Most are tops embellished with flower and butterfly motifs, key elements of the “Hell’s Paradise” universe. Some garments have characters’ faces peeking out.

Prices on Yamamoto’s global online store range from $114 for an ear cuff shaped like a gnarly hand to $816 for an oversized shirt with a ghostly print.

A shirt with a ghostly print from the Ground Y X Hell’s Paradise capsule collection. Courtesy of Yohji Yamamoto

Crunchyroll, the anime platform that streams “Hell’s Paradise,” is supporting the launch online in Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. The capsule will also be sold online and in stores in Japan.

The anime series, adapted from the acclaimed manga created by Yuji Kaku, follows a group of criminals and executioners that are sent to a remote island to retrieve an “Elixir of Life.”

Crunchyroll counts anime and manga fans across more than 200 countries, and streams many series in multiple languages.

Fans have been assured there will be a second season of “Hell’s Paradise” — and now they will have something special to wear for the new episodes.

Yamamoto, who marked 50 years in fashion last year, has collaborated with a diverse array of brands recently, including Supreme, Neighborhood and New Era.