Saintwoods will introduce See You Soon, a collaboration with Helmut Lang on Thursday. This marks Helmut Lang’s first partnership with a Canadian brand.

The Montreal-based lifestyle brand worked with the fashion label on the men’s and women’s resort collection that offers illustrated pieces inspired by travel through air, land and sea. In a time when travel has been severely curtailed, the capsule is intended to be reminiscent of a more normal time and includes graphics of planes, sailboats and taxicabs, the latter of which is intended to be a nod to the Helmut Lang taxi top advertisement from 1998.

The Helmut Lang x Saintwoods collection includes T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants and will retail for $165 to $295 in Helmut Lang stores and on the brand’s e-commerce site as well as select retailers.

The line was photographed by David Brandon Geeting and features talent including Ian Isiah; Martine Ali; Leo Fitzpatrick with his son Otis; Coileray Collins, and Bouba Savage. The images will be used on the Helmut Lang social channels and also on a billboard on Queen Street in downtown Toronto.

Saintwoods partnered with Holt Renfrew earlier this year to launch a home collection.