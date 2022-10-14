Hennessy and FWB DAO to Introduce Luxury Web3 Membership Club During Art Basel Miami Beach

Luxury brands continue to make a play for the metaverse, and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton brand Hennessy is the latest to reveal its plans to mint an NFT.

The cognac brand has partnered with decentralized autonomous organization Friends With Benefits to create Café 11, a luxury web3 social club. Club membership will be available through the purchase of NFTs, which will be minted on Nov. 4 and sold for $450 per token. In tribute to Hennessy’s founding year, 1,765 NFTs, designed by artist John P. Dessereau, will be released.

Café 11 will also have an in-person component, inspired by the communal spirit of ’20s Parisian cafes. Programming will launch during Art Basel Miami Beach in December. Members (NFT holders) will be invited to a host of in-person events including cognac tastings and live music, with invitations to additional “exclusive” experiences to follow after the fair.