×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Why Athletes Are Beauty’s Buzzy New Spokespeople

Fashion

Will Daring Colors Dominate Fall?

Business

Shopify Extends Services and Functionality

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

The cognac brand held an event at Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, California, to celebrate the tie-up with Keys.

Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union.
Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

DRINKS IN THE DESERT: Clearly when you’re a liquor brand, there’s always a reason to celebrate. Hennessy Paradis had an obvious one, however, inviting a group of 40 friends and guests to Joshua Tree, California, to fete its newest — and first female — brand partner, Alicia Keys.

Held at Kellogg Doolittle House on Tuesday, the event began with a tour of the property by owner Scott Leonard, followed with toasts from Hennessy chief executive officer Laurent Boillot and senior vice president Jasmin Allen. Keys then, um, took to the keys for a private performance of five of her hits, including “Empire State of Mind” and “No One” before a three-course dinner prepared by James Beard semifinalist Chef Jesse Schenker.

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys performing at the Joshua Tree event. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The event followed the debut of the latest Hennessy Paradis global campaign, “Paradis(e) Is on Earth,” which, in addition to Keys, features famed pianist Lang Lang.

Laurent Boillot
Hennessy CEO Laurent Boillot Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Hot Summer Bags

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hennessy Takes to the Desert to Toast Paradis and Alicia Keys

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad