×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Fashion

Kim Jones Spiked Fendi’s Sophisticated Fall 2023 Show With Punk

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Inaugural Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

The art gallery in West Yorkshire will receive 50,000 pounds annually to acquire works by artists who are underrepresented in the U.K.

A largescale charcoal drawing by Jake Grewal, acquired by the Hepworth Wakefield with funding provided by JW Anderson.
A large-scale charcoal drawing by Jake Grewal, acquired by the Hepworth Wakefield with funding provided by JW Anderson. Courtesy

LONDON — British fashion label JW Anderson has named the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in West Yorkshire, England, as the inaugural recipient of the JW Anderson Collections Fund.

Conceived by brand creative director Jonathan Anderson, the fund aims to support the acquisition of works by museums across the U.K. A collecting institution will receive 50,000 pounds a year to acquire works by artists who are underrepresented in the U.K.

With the funding, Hepworth Wakefield purchased a large-scale charcoal drawing by Jake Grewal. The piece will be displayed at the gallery in spring 2023.

Related Galleries

“I’ve always loved visiting collections in the U.K. and draw a huge amount of inspiration from them. They are the heart of any institution and make each museum unique. As funding to build these collections in the U.K. becomes increasingly limited, I wanted to find a way to make sure museums can continue to grow, in particular by looking at the work of emerging artists or those who aren’t well represented in collections across the country,” Anderson said.

Simon Wallis, director at the Hepworth Wakefield, added: “As a public art gallery, we rely entirely on philanthropy to be able to continue to strategically develop our collection.…Vital initiatives such as the JW Anderson Collections Fund are very rare and it’s a testament to Jonathan Anderson’s long-standing desire to support and nurture creativity in the U.K.

“We are enormously grateful to him for supporting our work and enabling us to add outstanding new works of art to Wakefield’s collection, one that he became very familiar with in 2016 when he worked with us to curate his critically acclaimed ‘Disobedient Bodies’ exhibition,'” Wallis said.

Anderson has drawn inspiration from contemporary art for the collections at his brand, as well as Loewe, where he has been the creative director since 2013.

For the fall 2023 JW Anderson collection shown last week in London, the designer collaborated with his hero Michael Clark, melding his own archives with those of the maverick Scottish choreographer known for marrying classical dance with contemporary art and popular culture.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Hot Summer Bags

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Hepworth Wakefield Named Recipient of JW Anderson Collections Fund

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad