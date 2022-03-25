H.E.R. Talks Leveraging Her Filipino, Brooklyn and Vallejo Backgrounds for Fashion Line

H.E.R. is highlighting her background for her upcoming fashion collection.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning musician is teaming with Amazon’s The Drop — which is the company’s fashion category that releases limited-edition collections with celebrities, influencers and brands — for a loungewear collection that takes inspiration from H.E.R.’s Filipino background as well as her upbringing in Vallejo, Calif. and Brooklyn. The collection will be available on Tuesday.

“The main [inspiration] is where I’m from,” H.E.R. said, noting her upbringing in the two cities. “The two places that make me who I am today made me the artist I am and the creative I am. Just being from Vallejo, but also to have been in Brooklyn for a lot of my life and how being in New York City half raised me, too. It just kind of made me come out of my shell, so being from those two places just made me the creative I am.”

H.E.R. incorporated the two cities in the collection by inscribing pieces with the 707 area code and with “Brooklyn, NY.” The collection also includes a sweater featuring an image of the Bay Bridge.

The musician also looked to her Filipino roots for the collection, featuring a common saying that means a lot to her in many of the pieces.

H.E.R. modeling styles from her Amazon collection. Courtesy of Robb Klassen

“I’m half Filipino, and I wanted to include something that represented my culture,” she said. “A phrase that my mom and my grandmother used to say to me growing up was, ‘Bahalaka sa buhay mo,’ which is actually a very funny phrase to anybody who grew up in a Filipino household. Whenever I would ask if I could go out with my friends or if I could stay out later or anything I wanted to do when I was a kid where I had to ask my mom’s permission, she would say, ‘Bahalaka sa buhay mo,’ which means like ‘whatever with your life, go ahead.’ As I got older, it took on a new meaning to me. It really means it’s your life. It’s a funny and sentimental thing, but it’s also a mindset. It’s your life, do what you will with it.”

The saying is featured on pieces, including several T-shirts and hoodies. The collection comes in a muted color palette of white, black and olive and offers pieces like T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and sweatpants. All styles retail for less than $100 and are offered on Amazon’s The Drop.

The collection reflects H.E.R.’s own casual, yet stylish vibe when it comes to her fashion. H.E.R.’s signature, however, are her staple sunglasses, which she’s always seen wearing on the red carpet or during performances.

“I’ve always been a sweatsuit girl,” she said on how the collection reflects her style. “I remember there was a time when I was afraid to wear chill sweatsuits on stage and I kind of just dared to be different and went against the grain of what it means to be glam all the time. Sweatsuits kind of became my thing and I thought it was only right for me to do [a loungewear collection] now that it’s becoming more popular.”

H.E.R.’s collection is the latest to come from Amazon’s The Drop. Earlier this week, the retailer released its size-inclusive collection with influencer and Megababe founder Katie Sturino, which was The Drop’s most size-inclusive collection to date.

