When it comes to H.E.R.’s style, her signature piece has been her black tinted sunglasses worn both on and off-stage.

The R&B singer has skyrocketed to fame over the last few years — releasing her second album “I Used to Know Her” last year and winning two Grammy Awards — all the while masking her identity behind her go-to shades in an effort to let her music speak for itself.

While H.E.R. has revealed more about her background over the years, her tinted sunglasses are still her go-to accessory, and are now the source of inspiration behind her first collaboration with Diff Eyewear.

“I feel like shades are just the icing on the cake and they add that extra oomph to my outfit,” she said in an interview, talking about her style. “I like to pair clothes or accessories that wouldn’t usually go together. I’m a sneaker girl, but I like to make comfort fancy.”

The four-piece H.E.R. x Diff Eyewear collection includes black and gold versions of the Bella sunglasses, an oversize square-shaped frame that the singer describes as “bold and very bossy.”

H.E.R. also took inspiration from her first self-titled album released in 2017 for the sunglasses collection, copying the album art’s blue-to-gold gradient color scheme for the brand’s Driver sunglasses that are designed with a round lens and a double bridge. The glasses also come in a mirrored black lens version, which the singer has already worn on-stage.

“They match with everything,” she said. “They always look cool, especially when I’m performing. You can see the crowd in the glasses in photos sometimes.”

H.E.R.’s collaboration with Diff Eyewear is just the second fashion collection she’s played a hand in this month. During London Fashion Week, she teamed with Tommy Hilfiger on his Tommy x Lewis x H.E.R. sustainable collection, where the singer helped design neon-colored, streetwear-inspired pieces, adding in her own lyrics to the designs.

“It was my introduction to the fashion world,” she said on the collaboration. “They loved my ideas so much and they really allowed me to be who I am, and that’s a hard thing to come by in fashion.”

H.E.R.’s collection with Diff Eyewear will be available starting Feb. 28 on the brand’s web site and will retail for $85 for each style.

Read more here:

3 Ways Rihanna Electrified the Fashion and Beauty Industries

14 Musicians That Launched Fashion and Beauty Brands

At Tommy Now, The Real Front Row Walked the Show

WATCH: Behind the Seams of Christian Cowan’s Fall 2020 Collection