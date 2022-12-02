H.E.R. Sparkles in Green Floral Dress With Matching Jacket at L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration

H.E.R. made a striking arrival at the L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday. The songstress wore a lime green gown covered in sequins that created a floral design.

H.E.R. at the L’Oréal Paris’ Women Of Worth Celebration on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The dress also featured flower-like embellishments in a darker green color, along with a sheer mesh insert around her chest. H.E.R. complemented her green gown with a matching bomber jacket that had oversized sleeves and a gold zipper.

H.E.R. at the L’Oréal Paris’ Women Of Worth Celebration on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The singer’s hair was styled into a sleek low ponytail, with a middle part. When it came to accessories, H.E.R. stuck with her signature routine: wearing a pair of standout sunglasses, this time in a round-framed design.

For makeup, she kept it simple with a glowy face and a matte dark pink lip.

H.E.R. at the L’Oréal Paris’ Women Of Worth Celebration on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The artist attended the event which included a star-studded guest list, including Camilla Cabello, Aja Naomi King, Hellen Mirren and Katherine Langford.

H.E.R. continues to have a busy schedule, with a lot of projects in the works. In December, she is set to appear as the first Black-Filipina Belle in a part live-action, part-animated rendition of “Beauty & the Beast,” debuting on ABC.

The L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration celebrates a select group of women who have made a difference with their nonprofit work. This year, the event was held in Los Angeles and awarded 10 women $20,000 each to use toward their nonprofit pursuits.