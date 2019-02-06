Jane Lu, founder and chief executive officer of Showpo, the Australian online fashion site that caters to Millennials, is getting into the bridal business.

Chatting at a cocktail party Tuesday night at p.r. firm Berns Communications Group’s New York headquarters, Lu said she plans to launch bridal gowns in May that will retail for about $200. She said the prices of wedding dresses, in general, have become “extraordinarily high.”

She’s launching bridalwear with six styles and is already designing the next range. She noted that formalwear sells really well on the site. As for her own nuptials, she’s planning an October wedding and expects to interpret whatever wedding gown she picks into a more affordable one for the site.

The Sydney-based ceo has been spending time in the U.S. lately, speaking at the National Retail Federation conference last month. She will also speak at ShopTalk in Las Vegas next month.

Lu said previously Showpo’s goal is to reach revenues of 100 million Australian dollars, or $71 million, by 2020, which she expects to reach in 2019.

In other news at Showpo, Lu said her Coachella range, which launched with eight or nine pieces, grew to 40 pieces last year and consists of 80 pieces that will launch March 21. Sizes range from 0 to 16. She said she’s in the process of negotiating a pop-up shop in Los Angeles, around Melrose. Lu plans a pre-Coachella party in New York on April 9.

Meantime, Lu was a guest on the podcast, “Retales From the Frontline,” hosted by Matt Rubel, where she chatted with Nick Molnar, ceo of Afterpay. In a segment that aired Tuesday titled “Inside the Millennial Minds With Nick Molnar and Jane Lu,” she shared her most important tips for understanding the Millennial customer, including that they buy from people, not companies; they are the first to tell you when something is wrong, but they are also your biggest advocate, and they definitely don’t want to be defined as the “Millennial generation.”