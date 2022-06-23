×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Christie’s and Sotheby’s Are Amping Up Accessories

The recent handbag sale was a first for Christie’s in Italy, and it attracted bidders from 39 countries.

Maria Sole Ferragamo
Maria Sole Ferragamo Courtesy of Sole-Studio

BIDDERS ABOUND: Consumers’ interest in luxury accessories have helped many European houses weather the pandemic, and auction houses are increasingly on board with that strateg, too.

Along with ringing up sales, Christie’s and Sotheby’s are using handbags and jewelry to attract younger clients, many of whom are more at ease with buying resale than their older auction-goers. Christie’s recently reeled in a hearty percentage of Millennial collectors with its first handbags and accessories auction in Italy.

Fifty-three percent of the new registrants to the sale fell into that category. When all was said and done, the auction house generated more than $2.4 in sales. Bidders from 39 countries vied for the selection, which included the largest single owner collection of Hermès that had ever been served up by the auction house.

Related Galleries

Billed as “Inside the Orange Box: A Lifetime of Collecting, Property from an Important European Collector,” the auction registered a sell-through rate of 99 percent. One standout item was a 2010 denim and black Evercalf leather Shadow Birkin 40 customized by Petit H that went for $65,871. That was a pretty hefty winning bid, considering the opening estimate range of 10,000 euros to 12,000 euros.

The Shadow Birkin first debuted in 2009, thanks to Jean Paul Gaultier, who served as Hermès’ creative director from 2003 to 2010. The style has a trompe-l’oeil effect and is the only Birkin to be different from the traditional structure.

Another bag that was created during the designer’s tenure with the French luxury house, an Osier Picnic Kelly 35, which was first introduced in 2011, sold at auction for $46,110. And a limited-edition natural sable butter leather Sellier Kelly 40 fetched $42,157 — well above the pre-sale estimate of 6,000 to 8,000 euros.

All in all, Christie’s Rachel Koffsky, international head of handbags at Christie’s, said the “historic sale” achieved more than 200 percent of the low estimate. Koffsky, who was promoted to that role earlier this month, also works as an auctioneer. In an interview with WWD a few weeks ago, she noted how supply chain issues and factory closures have prompted some to look at the secondary market for options, including some clients who are doing so for the first time. In addition, Gen Zers are very comfortable buying and selling on the secondary market, and are leading the interest in resale.

And Lucile Andreani, head of handbags at Christie’s EMEA, said the sale’s results “demonstrate the strength of the market and the international network of collectors.”

Given the global interest in accessories — vintage and new — Sotheby’s has recruited a designer with an acclaimed Italian pedigree — Maria Sole Ferragamo — to be the guest curator for the Luxury Edit this fall. Aside from being one of the granddaughters of Salvatore Ferragamo, she is the founder and director of the sustainable jewelry company SO-LE Studio. The company’s creative operations are rooted in Milan and production is based in Florence. Relying on leftover materials, Ferragamo reinterprets them as one-of-a-kind pieces in new finishings and shades.

Her sustainable jewelry studio will be gaining some major exposure through the alliance with Sotheby’s. The auction house wants to approach the next generation by highlighting sustainability at a lower price point level, according to a SO-LE Studio spokeswoman. The sale will be followed by events in London, New York and Paris in September. SO-LE Studio will be creating capsule collections of pieces inspired by each of these three cities that will be displayed at the events and then sold online via Ferragamo’s site.

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Hot Summer Bags

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hermès Birkins and Other Accessories Propel

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad