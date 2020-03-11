NO SHOW: Add Hermès to the growing list of fashion brands canceling events due to the coronavirus. The French fashion house has nixed its resort show, which had been scheduled to take place in London on April 28.

“Due to the exceptional health situation, Hermès, concerned with protecting all of its teams and partners and welcoming its guests in the best conditions, has decided not to present its spring 2021 cruise collection in London on the 28th of April. The house shows its empathy to all those affected by the current situation,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

In addition, the brand has canceled its annual Saut Hermès show jumping competition at the Grand Palais, citing a French government decree banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19. The event was initially scheduled for March 20 to 22.

The cancellation comes four months before the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which could also be delayed due to the outbreak.

“This decision imposed by the current situation does not in any way diminish our attachment to equestrian competition and our commitment to the greatest international show jumping riders, whom we hope to see in 2021. It’s important to us to continue to gather a community of horse-riding enthusiasts in the center of Paris,” Axel Dumas, chief executive officer of Hermès, said in a statement.

In the last few weeks, brands including Gucci, Versace and Max Mara have canceled their resort shows. Ralph Lauren has decided not to go ahead with his fall 2020 show scheduled for April in New York; Tokyo Fashion Week has been canceled, and Shanghai and Beijing Fashion Weeks have also been postponed.