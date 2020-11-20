Hermès has significantly expanded its footprint at the Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey.

On Friday, the French luxury brand opened a 4,424-square-foot shop at the shopping center, double the size of its prior unit at the center.

The design of the store takes its inspiration from eastern New Jersey’s forests and gardens with a facade created from glazed tiles in varying shades of green. The mosaic tile floor, a signature of Hermès stores around the world, is created here in caramel and forest green tones and extends beyond the entrance of the store and into the center.

The single-level unit also features expanded assortments of the brand’s 16 product categories and includes dedicated areas for leather and equestrian — a favorite of the local community — now with its own lounge. A separate area for women’s and men’s silk and fashion accessories is adjacent and contiguous to the new Hermès Beauty, with offers from its first collection, Rouge Hermès.

Custom-designed carpets delineate the men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and shoe departments, and walls throughout the boutique are covered in a variety of materials including varnished cherry wood, braided cork and a jute and cotton blend. There are also two additional salons for watches and fine jewelry as well as home products.

The store was designed by the Paris-based RDAI architecture agency.

Hermès has operated a store at the Mall at Short Hills since 2011. All told, the brand operates 311 stores in 45 countries.