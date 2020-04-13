Hermès is said to have brought in at least 19 million renminbi, or $2.7 million, in sales on the reopening day of its flagship store in Guangzhou’s Taikoo Hui last Saturday, according to multiple sources.

Rare bags, including a diamond-studded Himalayan Birkin, were shipped to the location. VIPs from across the Guangdong province, the wealthiest area in China with Guangzhouits capital, descended on the store to purchase tableware, shoes, furniture and leather goods.

The single-day tally, believed to be the highest for a single boutique in China, offers a confidence boost for luxury brands who are eager to get tills ringing again after the coronavirus outbreak.

Hermès could not immediately be reached to verify the sales figure, but its VIPs documented their shopping foray across Chinese social media, such as Weibo and Xiaohongshu.

Atomniu, a user on social commerce platform Xiahongshu, posted several pictures of herself in the two-level store with interiors designed by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI, and said she spent nearly one million renminbi, or $142,124 at current exchange, on the reopening day. She snatched a black crocodile Birkin 30, as well as some clothes and shoes.

The new location, spanning some 5,500 square feet and previously occupied by Prada, boasts an extensive facade that “features a wall with a modern yet minimalist aesthetic, cleverly combining the local tradition of brick making and enamel craftsmanship.” It offered for sale two exclusive Birkin designs inspired by the jacket worn by the Imperial Guard of Napoleon III, according to a statement seen by WWD.

“This reopening affirms the house’s commitment to Southern China and marks a new chapter for the Parisian house in Guangzhou, where it has been present since 2004,” the statement added.

Before the reopening, Hermès closed its first store in Guangzhou, located in what was once the luxury hub of the city, La Perle Plaza, and merged that team with its Taikoo Hui store, which first opened in 2011.