Hermès Hired a New Creative Director of Fashion Accessories

Clémande Burgevin Blachman, a designer who has turned her attention to everything from handbags and furniture to interior design, has joined Hermès as creative director of fashion accessories, WWD has learned.

Burgevin Blachman is perhaps best known for her recent stint as vice president of design at Calvin Klein Home. More recently, she was a creative consultant at Alaïa in Paris.

A spokeswoman for Hermès confirmed Burgevin Blachman’s arrival and title, but declined further comment.

Hermès does not identify the creative heads of its 16 métiers, other than women’s ready-to-wear designer Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski and men’s rtw designer Véronique Nichanian.

Pierre-Alexis Dumas is general artistic director of Hermès.

To be sure, Burgevin Blachman joins a luxury house that is seeing impressively strong momentum. Sales of rtw and accessories vaulted 58.8 percent in 2021 to 2.22 billion euros, up 44.3 percent versus 2019. This business line includes rtw for men and women, belts, costume jewelry, gloves, hats and shoes.

The daughter of antique dealers, Burgevin Blachman has had an unconventional fashion career, starting off at Chanel doing art direction and copywriting, later joining an advertising agency whose clients include Galeries Lafayette and Petit Bateau, and operating a vintage jewelry boutique in Paris, according to a source familiar with her career.

Canadian developer Oakridge recently tapped Burgevin Blachman to design interiors for a 17-story residential tower in Vancouver.