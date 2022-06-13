×
‘Hermès in the Making’ Debuts in U.S. at Troy, Mich., Store

The traveling exhibition shines a light on the skills needed to create the luxury brand's products.

Hermes in the Making
The Hermès exhibition in the Troy, Mich., store.

“Hermès in the Making” is making its U.S. debut at the brand’s store at The Somerset Collection in Troy, Mich.

After a successful opening in Copenhagen in October 2021 followed by a visit to Turin, Italy, in May of this year, the traveling exhibition landed in the Detroit suburb where it will remain through June 15.

Hermès in the Making allows the public an up-close-and-personal peek at the artisans that create the products for the French luxury house. The in-store installation is inspired by a craftsman’s workbench and is broken down into four themes: preservation and transmission of know-how, respect for and quality of materials, a commitment to the long-term, and regional anchoring.

The exhibit is intended to show the engraving or printing techniques applied to the silk scarves, the saddle stitching used for a Kelly bag, the skill needed to repair a bag and how a Chaine d’ancre diamond bracelet is made.

Related Galleries

Hermes in the Making
The public can watch artisans at work during the exhibition.

In addition to watching real-life artisans at work, the exhibition also invites the public to attend workshops focused on dexterity or musical composition using round knives. They will also be able to watch the films from “Footsteps Across the World,” a documentary by Frederic Laffont that addresses Hermès’ sustainability efforts.

Hermes in the Making
The exhibition will travel to Asia next.

“I must say that this event has been enthusiastically welcomed everywhere,” said Guillaume de Seynes, executive vice president of the manufacturing division and equity investments for Hermès. “On one hand, I believe there is the pleasure of discovery, of taking a look behind the scenes of the creation of the Hermès objects for the first time; on the other hand, there is the human side: even if these are encounters between strangers, visitors and Hermès craftsmen establish a very strong bond. There is not only an exchange of knowledge, but also of emotions.”

The exhibition will travel to Singapore in September, return to Stateside to Austin, Texas, in October, and then hit Kyoto, Japan, in November.

