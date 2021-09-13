×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

American Fashion Is Open to Interpretation — Just How The Met Wants It

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Hermès Inaugurates Permanent Space for Petit h Upcycling Brand

The dedicated space, adjacent to the French luxury brand’s flagship on Rue de Sèvres in Paris, will host weekly workshops.

The Petit h space in Paris.
The Petit h space in Paris. Guillaume Grasset/Courtesy of Hermès

STARTER HOME: Hermès on Monday unveiled its first permanent home for Petit h, the sister line founded in 2010 using upcycled luxury raw materials.

The dedicated space, adjacent to the French luxury brand’s flagship on Rue de Sèvres in Paris, features objects designed by a team of 30 people under the creative direction of Godefroy de Virieu, who took over from the label’s founder Pascale Mussard in 2018.

“This is an important new chapter for Petit h,” he said. “It’s a first time that Petit h has a permanent space. We’ll continue to do pop-ups across the world, but this will really be our home.”

For the first time, the collection features clay objects, produced in collaboration with Poterie Ravel, which like Hermès was founded in 1837. Thierry Lachaume, one of its potters, sat by the door turning a vase as part of a workshop to mark the opening.

Related Galleries

One jar comes with a leather handle taken from a Kelly handbag, another with a crystal stopper from Hermès-owned crystal-maker Saint-Louis.

“We like to explore new territories and get out of our workshop a little bit,” de Virieu said. “It’s really an incredible opportunity for creation, innovation, discovery and research, and it’s also an incredible opportunity to meet people.”

The Petit h space in Paris.
The Petit h space in Paris. Guillaume Grasset/Courtesy of Hermès

Like the main store, which reopened in March after a renovation, the space is designed by architecture firm RDAI. Of particular note is the terrazzo floor, which incorporates discarded brass elements from the house’s leather goods workshops. White walls feature metallic panels where objects can be fixed with magnets.

The space will host weekly workshops, said Antoine Herbeau, director of the flagship. “Customers love them because the result is generally quite aesthetically pleasing, objectively speaking. They get to touch the product, and they are immersed in the Hermès universe while surrounded by artists,” he noted.

The Sèvres store is the only location worldwide to permanently carry the Petit h line. “It’s a key element of the store. There’s a reason we’ve placed it at the entrance,” Herbeau said.

SEE ALSO:

Hermès Has Spruced Up Its Store in a Swimming Pool, With Bags to Match

Hermès Inaugurates Leather Goods Workshop in France

Hermès Beats Estimates for First Half

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hermès Unveils Permanent Space in Paris

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad