Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

Allbirds’ Stock Jumps Following IPO as Investors Buy Into Sustainability Message

In the Post-pandemic World, Is Dubai the Newest Fashion Capital?

Hermès Opens Pop-up Gym Experience in Brooklyn

Hermès has popped up in Brooklyn with a temporary gym that takes aesthetic cues from its signature accessory designs.

Boxing bags printed with Hermès scarf
Boxing bags printed with Hermès scarf motifs at the HermèsFit installation in Brooklyn. Courtesy/Hermès

Against all likelihood, Hermès has headed for Brooklyn to open something of a branded jungle gym.

The French house has opened an installation in Williamsburg called HermèsFit. Forget working out with therabands and stainless steel weights, though. Through Sunday, fans and customers can book special exercise experiences featuring Hermès scarves, which have been applied to boxing bags and inspired new yoga sequences. Those with more of a taste for jewelry can participate in a “kickboxing with bracelets” class that incorporate Hermès’ classic enamel Clic Clac bangle designs.

There are Hermès-inspired barbells, a climbing wall, photobooth and juice bar. Interested participants can pre-register for classes on Hermès’ website or drop by the space at 60 North 6th Street for a peek at the experience. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

This is the HermèsFit concept’s first stop in the United States after an inaugural run in Chengdu, China, this past May. From here the concept will travel to Paris, Taipei and Shanghai.

Inside Hermès' temporary gym in Brooklyn.
Inside Hermès’ temporary gym in Brooklyn. Courtesy/Hermès
