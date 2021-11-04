Hermès Opens Pop-up Gym Experience in Brooklyn

Against all likelihood, Hermès has headed for Brooklyn to open something of a branded jungle gym.

The French house has opened an installation in Williamsburg called HermèsFit. Forget working out with therabands and stainless steel weights, though. Through Sunday, fans and customers can book special exercise experiences featuring Hermès scarves, which have been applied to boxing bags and inspired new yoga sequences. Those with more of a taste for jewelry can participate in a “kickboxing with bracelets” class that incorporate Hermès’ classic enamel Clic Clac bangle designs.

There are Hermès-inspired barbells, a climbing wall, photobooth and juice bar. Interested participants can pre-register for classes on Hermès’ website or drop by the space at 60 North 6th Street for a peek at the experience. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

This is the HermèsFit concept’s first stop in the United States after an inaugural run in Chengdu, China, this past May. From here the concept will travel to Paris, Taipei and Shanghai.