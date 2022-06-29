×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to L.A.

Hermès silk-scarf-covered boxing bags, anyone?

Boxing bags printed with Hermès scarf
Boxing bags printed with Hermès scarf motifs at the HermèsFit installation in Brooklyn in 2021. Courtesy/Hermès

Hermès is bringing its pop-up gym experience to Hollywood this summer.

Open July 21 to 25, HermèsFit will be taking over the famed Hollywood Athletic Club, which was founded in 1924 by Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille, Joe Crawford and Mae West, among other A-listers as a place to work out and hang out, with its own Olympic-sized swimming pool, hotel rooms, haberdashery and cigar bar, among other amenities.

Also the site of the first Emmy Awards in 1949, the space has a storied history, as the headquarters of Island Records and Baby’O Studios in the 1970s and ’80s, where the Clash, Beach Boys and Parliament all recorded, and then a high-end billiards hall and nightclub in the ’90s and Aughts.

Recently, it’s been restored and has been used as an events space and filming location.

Hermès will take over the spot for the immersive experience launching with a VIP party on July 20, and open to the public for bookings July 21 to 25 for daytime classes and nighttime performances, via the brand’s website.

The event follows one held in Williamsburg in November 2021, featuring a climbing wall, boxing bags covered in Hermès scarves, a “kickboxing with bracelets” class that incorporated Hermès’ classic enamel Clic Clac bangle designs, a juice bar, photo booth and more.

That was the HermèsFit concept’s first stop in the United States after an inaugural run in Chengdu, China, in May 2021.

Hermès has been showering a lot of attention on Southern California, hosting a “Grand Soir” dinner party at a former home of Frank Sinatra in the L.A. suburb of Chatsworth in November, and opening a one-night-only Blue Horse restaurant to celebrate the opening of the new 7,100-square-foot South Coast Plaza boutique in Costa Mesa in April.

The house has big plans for next year, too, when it will open its second store in the L.A. area in the old Sears anchor space at Westfield Topanga mall in May or June 2023.

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Hermès Pop-up Gym Experience Coming to

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad