HERMÈS GIG: Hermès is supporting the talented young piano players by sponsoring two awards among the Piano City Milano Renato Sellani Prize.

The prize falls amid the series of events of Piano City Milano, the annual round of piano concerts, events and performances held throughout the city and aimed at promoting music culture. This year’s event will run May 17 to 19.

As part of the initiative, Alessandro Viggiano and Thomas Umbaca scooped up the Hermès Special Prizes, receiving 1,500 euros each, in addition to being offered the chance to perform during the Milan event.

Viggiano will perform the “Romantic Piano: From Chopin to Rachmaninov” concert at the Fondazione Adolfo Pini on May 18, while earlier in the day Umbaca will play his own compositions inside the former Giovanni Cova factory that produced panettone Christmas cake.

The Piano City Milano Renato Sellani Prize was established as a partnership between the organizers of Piano City Milano and the Fondazione Milano — Civica Scuola di Musica Claudio Abbado music school, with the aim to support young pianists from different European countries.

In addition to the French luxury label’s awards, the Piano City Milano Renato Sellani Prize has assigned five prizes offering financial support totaling 3,500 euros.

Across the three-day event, which marks its eighth edition this year, concerts and piano performances will animate the city throughout the day and night involving locations spanning from concert halls to some of the city’s landmark locations and hidden places, such as Villa Scheibler, Milan’s central train station and the Lycée Stendhal high school, among others.

Hermès also supported the Palermo edition of the event, last October.