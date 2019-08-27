Hermès is touching down in New York, where it will throw a full day of soirees at the tail end of New York Fashion Week to mark its high jewelry collection.

Pierre Hardy, the French house’s creative director for jewelry, will fly to New York for the festivities. Hardy conceived Hermès’ Enchaînements Libres collection in ode to the house’s legacy Chaine d’Ancre design. The collection was unveiled in Paris last July with a dance performance conceived by choreographer Christian Rizzo.

The same choreographed piece will retake the stage next month at Hermès’ duo of events — a lunch and dinner — scheduled for Sept. 12 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, one day after the official end of NYFW. Unlike other houses, Hermès does not issues a new high jewelry collection each year says it rarely holds jewelry events in New York.

Speaking about his designs and the opportunity to showcase in New York, Hardy said: “Each piece of jewelry is conceived as an extension of the body. I always seek to understand how they will actually be articulated when worn, how they will flex and move with the body. They reveal gestures, enhance postures. They are objects with a lot of personality, light and radiance. Presenting this collection to a key market such as New York City during one of the most visible weeks of the year in fashion allows us the opportunity to demonstrate just how each piece dances in unison with the bodies that wear them to an extremely important and influential audience.”