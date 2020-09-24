The United Nations General Assembly will be a little better dressed for their Zoom meetings this year, thanks to Hermès.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the organization, the French luxury house created a special charity tie that was unveiled this week for the General Assembly members to wear during their official commemoration and other key meetings. Because of the pandemic, the meetings are all virtual this year.

The design of the limited-edition tie is “H Marin” and the cartouche is printed with “Hermès Paris for UN75” with the UN 75th anniversary logo. It has been produced in a special coloration — UN blue — intended to commemorate the anniversary.

The tie is also being sold in the brand’s New York City boutiques and online. Hermès has also made a donation to support the UN’s work to empower women and girls.

The tie retails for $195.