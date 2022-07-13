×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Metaverse Symposium: Luxury Brands Must Prepare for ‘New Era of Retail’ in Metaverse

Business

Karlie Kloss Launches Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase in the Metaverse

Beauty

Metaverse Symposium: The Future of Beauty Is O+O+O

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd on Opening Day

A long line was formed outside the store as the city's high-net-worth individuals looking to purchase big-ticket, in-demand bags.

By
Tianwei Zhang, Denni Hu
Plus Icon
XIaohongshu users post items they purchased
XIaohongshu users post items they purchased on the first day of the Hermès Wuhan store. Screenshot

Hermès drew quite a crowd to its brand new boutique in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei in China.

According to posts on Xiaohongshu, a long line was formed outside the store as the city’s high-net-worth individuals looked to purchase big-ticket, in-demand bags.

Hermès VIP shoppers were eager to share their prized buys on Xiaohongshu. One shopper showed a stack of seven Hermès boxes, including a Lindy bag and a Kelly 25, and another posted four bags of Hermès products, which includes an Ostrich Mini Kelly worth around 100,000 renminbi, or $14,885.

Image uploaded on Xiaohongshu shows that a long line was formed outside on the first day of the Hermès Wuhan store.
Image uploaded on Xiaohongshu shows a line in front of the Hermès Wuhan store. Screenshot

It appeared that the brand has also prepared some rare items, including a pink Kelly Doll bag, and a Picotin Lock Micro bag with floral patterns, for the city’s VIP customers.

One user said on Xionghongshu that the Wuhan opening was rather quiet compared to the one in Shenzhen. The brand only invited top-tier customers to the opening, but offered triple points on spending.

Related Galleries

Located at the city’s mega luxury shopping mall Heartland 66, a sister brand of Shanghai’s Plaza 66 owned by Hang Lung Properties, the two-floor store replaced the former Wuhan location at Wuhan International Plaza opened in 2012.

Hermès Wuhan Store
Hermès Wuhan Store Courtesy

The new space is designed by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI. The exterior of the store is decorated with narrow ceramic tiles in different shades of ochre, an ode to the French luxury house’s signature packaging color.

The ground floor of the store in downtown Wuhan offers a wide selection of silk collections, leather goods, menswear and footwear. This space is illuminated, as in many other stores worldwide, by the traditional Grecques lights – designed for Hermès in 1925.

Visitors can go upstairs via the staircase at the center of the store. The first floor hosts the homeware collection, as well as jewelry, watches, women’s ready-to-wear, and footwear sections.

Inside of the Hermès Wuhan store.
Inside of the Hermès Wuhan store. Courtesy

The store also boasts large VIP rooms with walls covered in silk panels hand-painted in abstract compositions.

Related:

Hermès Hauled in $2.7 Million in One China Store on Saturday: Sources

Hermès Is Heading to Williamsburg

Hermès Touts ‘Genuine’ Pricing

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Hot Summer Bags

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad