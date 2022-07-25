HermèsFit Comes to L.A.

“Experience Hermès accessories with a fitness twist,” noted the HermèsFit invitation.

After hosting events in Paris, Tokyo, Bangkok and Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, the French luxury house took its activation to Los Angeles at the Hollywood Athletic Club — a former health club turned event space (founded in 1924 by Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille, Joe Crawford and Mae West).

It was a multiday event, kicking off on July 20 with a special preview for a select few during the day and a cocktail party that evening. The night brought out the likes of Victoria Pedretti, Syd Tha Kyd, Isabel Pask, Dree Hemingway, Rainey Qualley, Nina Bloomgarden and content creators Aimee Song, Brittany Xavier, Rose Vandekerckhove, Julia Comil, Meeka Hossain and Annabelle Fleur. L.A.-based alternative pop duo Neil Frances performed and Ladies of Leisure later DJed.

Open to the public from July 21 to July 24, guests sipped on green juice while browsing the Hermès orange-filled space — showcasing a boxing ring front and center — featuring Hermès accessories and fitness goods, as well branded items that included a ping pong set, boxing bags and chest press station. Attendees were invited to join 20- and 30-minute classes starting at 11 a.m. each day; the playful fitness-minded sessions incorporated Hermès accessories that included yoga using carré silks, kickboxing with bracelets and voguing with hats.

L.A. Dance Project, the dance company led by Benjamin Millepied, Pearl and The Oysters, Spill Tab and Serpentwithfeet were among the performers, while Damar Davis, Seb Wildblood, Masha Mar, Serpentwithfeet and Erez were tapped as DJs.