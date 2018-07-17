EURO-ZONE: Herno is investing in two flagships that will open their doors in August.

The Italian outerwear company, which will mark its 70th year, will relocate its Milan store from Via Sant’Andrea to a bigger 2,691-square-foot space located on Via Montenapoleone.

Herno will also unveil its first outpost in Paris, with an 1,184-square-foot flagship on the city’s luxury shopping street Rue Saint-Honoré. This will be the second French store for the company, which operates a boutique in Cannes.

A library, a fountain and a vertical garden will characterize both stores, where the brand’s collection will be displayed on Herno’s iconic steel and leather hooks.

The opening of the Milan flagship will be celebrated with a party in September during fashion week.

Herno operates 49 stores and the brand’s collections are also sold in 1,300 multibrand shops worldwide. The company, which closed 2017 with sales of 96 million euros, expects to exceed 100 million euros in revenues in 2018.