Levi's and Heron Preston are readying for Monday's release of their latest collaboration.

The fall assortment of women’s and men’s items are named “Mistakes Are OK.” The moniker borrows from one of Preston’s tattoos, which references a birth certificate mix-up that listed his birth year as 1873 instead of 1983.

The year is of particular significance for Levi’s. While Preston was touring the company’s archives, a member of the design team noticed his tattoo and informed him that 1873 was the year that Levi’s patented the blue jean, according to a company spokeswoman.

The multidisciplined designer recently was named executive brand adviser for the e-sports organization Gen.G.

His latest collaborative designs feature four men’s and four women’s Levi’s Truckers and Levi’s 501s. Each style has been reworked so that there is an intentional mistake or what Preston refers to as “conscious aberrations.” Internal pockets, for example, are designed to face outward. Asymmetrical pockets, an upside down coin pocket, mismatched buttons and rivets, incorrectly cut back patches, raw seams, exposed linings and off-register resin prints are other signs of the intentional imperfections. The aim is to show how mistakes are not necessarily bad, and that they should be embraced for making things “cool and interesting,” according to Levi’s.

Preston’s signature orange tags and Levi’s red tabs are featured on select items. Retailing from $395 to $465, the collection will be sold exclusively on Levi’s app starting Monday.

This is not the first time the designer has joined forces with the heritage denim brand. Last year, Preston collaborated with Levi’s to celebrate its 501 Day on May 20, which marks the anniversary of the patent the company received for the rivets on its work pants and its de facto anniversary. Born and raised in San Francisco, the designer told WWD last year that he has been a fan of the brand since he could choose his own denim. In addition, his mother worked near Levi’s downtown headquarters when he was a child.