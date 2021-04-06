HERON’S NEW GIG: Looks like Heron Preston, the artist, creative director, content creator and clothing designer, is collaborating with Calvin Klein.

Preston has taken on a creative consultancy for a spring 2021 collection called Heron Preston for Calvin Klein. It focuses on essentials such as underwear, denim and Ts, reinterpreted by Heron and cut with obsessive precision.

The collection is gender-neutral and sustainably sourced and launches in the U.S. on April 23 and in select markets in Asia and Europe, with prices ranging from $138 to $298 for sweatshirts and hoodies, $36 to $88 for underwear and $185 to $225 for denim.

“We have this idea of working with different visionary and creative people to help tell a Calvin Klein story through the lens of their perspective on, or experience with, the brand,” said Jacob Jordan, global chief merchant, head of product strategy and new product ventures at Calvin Klein. “I see this project as the first step; it’s a reawakening for the brand, moving us closer in our connection to culture and creativity. It is about forming interconnected partnerships who can help us tell our story in a way that maybe we couldn’t on our own.”

The company sent an email invitation Tuesday inviting the media to a digital preview hosted by Preston and Jordan for April 20.

The San Francisco-born Preston, who has collaborated with Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, debuted his namesake label at Paris Fashion Week in 2017. He has also collaborated with such brands as Levi’s, Gap and Nike.

In showing his namesake women’s and men’s collection in January, Preston told WWD, “I position Heron Preston as elevated workwear, and by default, I have an audience of construction workers and real workers that follow my work. I kind of consider them my athletes. And I listen to my athletes like Nike would listen to its athletes.”

Although Preston had to present his collection virtually rather than on the runways in Paris like he’s done the last three seasons, he said it allowed him to explore new territory. “This year is about less-is-more in my approach. We were looking at creating icons and not necessarily introducing so much newness.”

Less is more should work well at Calvin Klein.

