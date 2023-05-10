×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Diesel Translates Runway Into Everyday Pieces in Resort Collection

Business

Nordstrom Names a New Chief Financial Officer

Fashion

Exclusive: Peter Do Named Creative Director of Helmut Lang

High School of Fashion Industries to Honor Angelo Baque of Awake NY and UPS

The 35th annual student fashion show and fundraiser takes place May 24.

Angelo Baque
Angelo Baque Courtesy shot of HSFI

The High School of Fashion Industries (HSFI) will hold its student fashion show and fundraiser on May 24 at Gansevoort Plaza in the Meatpacking District. The event will honor Angelo Baque, founder and creative director of Awake NY, with the Visionary Award, and global logistics provider UPS with its Fashion Equity Award.

The 35th annual event is in partnership with the Meatpacking District Management Association. It marks the first time the event will take place in a community space. The fashion show will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. The show and awards will be held outdoors, with a rain date of May 25.

Related Galleries

“I’m grateful for this recognition and the fantastic work we did alongside UPS for 2022 NYFW in support of HSFI. Still, the true honorees are the kids, teachers, administrators and supporters of HSFI, who are shaping the future of fashion,” said Baque.

Previous HSFI honorees have been Ken Downing, Ruth Finley, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Tracey Reese, Daniela Vitale and Gary Wassner, among others.

Daryl Blank, the principal of HSFI, said, “The past three years have been some of the most challenging at HSFI for students and faculty alike. Showing in the Meatpacking District, one of New York’s top style destinations, is inspiring for the entire school. Moreover, we are beyond thrilled to be honoring Angelo Baque, founder and creative director of Awake NY, and UPS for their overwhelming support of HSFI and generous BIPOC scholarships.”

Jeffrey LeFrancois, the Meatpacking District’s executive director, added, “We are thrilled that our plazas will become runways for this year’s High School of Fashion Industries Student Fashion Show. The future of fashion has always come from New York City, and the Meatpacking District is a destination for style and innovation, making it the perfect backdrop for students to showcase their creativity. We can’t wait to see their final creations.”

Three Latinx students will receive UPS scholarships for $25,000 each, which will go toward their college education from funds raised by donations from UPS and Baque.

The event highlight will be a runway show presented by the graduating senior class, including students’ designs, models, styling and choreography. Throughout the year, the class is mentored by a list of industry designers and leaders who attend events such as the HSFI Career Day and the Fashion Show Preview, a critiquing process leading up to the final designs and show.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Hot Summer Bags

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

High School of Fashion Industries Will Honor Angelo Baque and UPS

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad