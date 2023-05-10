High School of Fashion Industries to Honor Angelo Baque of Awake NY and UPS

The High School of Fashion Industries (HSFI) will hold its student fashion show and fundraiser on May 24 at Gansevoort Plaza in the Meatpacking District. The event will honor Angelo Baque, founder and creative director of Awake NY, with the Visionary Award, and global logistics provider UPS with its Fashion Equity Award.

The 35th annual event is in partnership with the Meatpacking District Management Association. It marks the first time the event will take place in a community space. The fashion show will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. The show and awards will be held outdoors, with a rain date of May 25.

“I’m grateful for this recognition and the fantastic work we did alongside UPS for 2022 NYFW in support of HSFI. Still, the true honorees are the kids, teachers, administrators and supporters of HSFI, who are shaping the future of fashion,” said Baque.

Previous HSFI honorees have been Ken Downing, Ruth Finley, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Tracey Reese, Daniela Vitale and Gary Wassner, among others.

Daryl Blank, the principal of HSFI, said, “The past three years have been some of the most challenging at HSFI for students and faculty alike. Showing in the Meatpacking District, one of New York’s top style destinations, is inspiring for the entire school. Moreover, we are beyond thrilled to be honoring Angelo Baque, founder and creative director of Awake NY, and UPS for their overwhelming support of HSFI and generous BIPOC scholarships.”

Jeffrey LeFrancois, the Meatpacking District’s executive director, added, “We are thrilled that our plazas will become runways for this year’s High School of Fashion Industries Student Fashion Show. The future of fashion has always come from New York City, and the Meatpacking District is a destination for style and innovation, making it the perfect backdrop for students to showcase their creativity. We can’t wait to see their final creations.”

Three Latinx students will receive UPS scholarships for $25,000 each, which will go toward their college education from funds raised by donations from UPS and Baque.

The event highlight will be a runway show presented by the graduating senior class, including students’ designs, models, styling and choreography. Throughout the year, the class is mentored by a list of industry designers and leaders who attend events such as the HSFI Career Day and the Fashion Show Preview, a critiquing process leading up to the final designs and show.