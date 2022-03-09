EXCLUSIVE: HigherDose Teams with 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge For Limited Edition Spa Offering

The spa at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is receiving an upgrade.

HigherDose, the infrared technology brand, has partnered with the luxury hotel to debut a limited-edition spa offering, available starting Wednesday.

The collaboration allows HigherDose products to be incorporated into any existing service at the Bamford Wellness Spa site, the spa at the hotel, including the Infrared Sauna Blanket, PEMF Mat and Red Light Face Mask. Each offering is free with any service. HigherDose services will also be available at the 11 Howard in SoHo.

A look at the Bamford Wellness Spa at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Kris Tamburello

HigherDose was founded by Katie Kaps and Lauren Berlingeri, both of whom are biohackers with a mission of bringing infrared technology to more consumers. After successfully opening multiple locations in New York City, the brand became the leading infrared sauna destination.

Katie Kaps and Lauren Berlingeri Courtesy

The brand is most famous for its Infrared Sauna Blanket, as well as its LED mask, which saw sales of its sauna blankets skyrocket during the onset of the pandemic when most of its studios in New York City were closed.

The blankets were conceived in 2017, and have been routinely upgraded as technological advancements are said to mimic the in-studio saunas’ effects more effectively.

“If you have a product that genuinely helps people, is authentic, and really works, it’s going to do well,” Kaps told WWD in 2020. “It’s the brands that don’t have the best products that are struggling. Every single detail is important, and focusing on one thing is the way to do it.”

HigherDose’s Infrared PEMF Mat. Courtesy

READ MORE HERE:

We Tested the New HigherDose V4 Infrared Sauna Blanket for Three Weeks — Here’s Why It’s Worth Checking Out.

HigherDose Brings Saunas Home

Department Stores Ride the Wellness Wave