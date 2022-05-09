Hilary MacMillan Dives Into Swim Category

Hilary MacMillan, a contemporary Canadian lifestyle brand, is branching into the swim category.

She has tapped celebrity drag queen Priyanka, who is the first winner of Canada’s Drag Race, to front the swim campaign.

Priyanka is fronting Hilary MacMillan’s new swim collection. courtesy shot.

MacMillan’s 12-piece collection includes six women’s suits (primarily one-pieces) and three cover-ups, in an array of custom Pop Art prints. It also marks the first time the designer is launching menswear, with a limited-edition offering of men’s swim trunks.

Women’s suits retail from $145 to $187, the men’s suits are $115 and the cover-ups are $120 to $168. Sizes range from XS to 4X.

“For us, launching swim was something we need to spend time developing carefully to keep within our brand values,” MacMillan said. “Swim is for everybody and every shape — and we’ve stood by this since inception — so welcoming Priyanka as the face felt like a natural way to extend the conversation around inclusivity.”

Priyanka fronts Hilary MacMillan’s new swim collection campaign. courtesy image.

“I am so excited to be the face of Hilary MacMillan’s first swim collection,” Priyanka said. “As an entertainer and drag queen, I celebrate fashion with bright colors and iconic designs to really show audiences who I am. Not only do I feel amazing in these swimsuits, but to also be celebrating diversity and inclusion through Canadian design is incredible. I’m really excited or everyone to try them on and feel as beautiful as I do.”

The collection, which launches May 16, will be available at Hilarymacmillan.com, followed by select global retailers such as Wolf & Badger and various boutiques.

MacMillan designs ready-to-wear, outerwear, home, lounge and accessories. Her purpose-driven brand champions women’s empowerment through its many causes and philanthropic endeavors.