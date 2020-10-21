Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., is hosting a charity auction for 24 T-shirts digitally created by friends of the brand using innovative 3-D design tools. All proceeds are being donated to the World Wildlife Fund’s water stewardship program. The auction on catawiki.com will begin Oct. 23 and run for 10 days.

The 3-D activation is part of the brand’s wider Moving Forward Together initiative.

Each of the participants come from a diverse range of backgrounds within the worlds of fashion, music, arts, entertainment and sports.

The list of ambassadors who are participating includes Paolo Stella, Haifa Beseisso, Pietro Boselli, Kendall Harrison, Dilone, Michaela DePrince, Jasmine Sanders and Geron McKinley.

Sanders, for example, designed a boxy T-shirt with the message, “Only love can truly save the world” on the back, while Dione designed a T-shirt featuring the powerful BLM lettering across the back.

To learn how to use the 3-D design software, each collaborator received a one-on-one virtual training session with the Stitch Design Lab.

Stitch is part of PVH’s innovation incubator, dedicated to making 3-D design scalable. A selection of the co-creators took part in a YouTube series, launching today on the Tommy Hilfiger YouTube channels, where they narrate the 3-D design process leading up to the charitable auction.

