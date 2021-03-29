Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., will introduce a free online course exploring mentorship and community change with the Compton Cowboys, a group of horseback riders using equestrian culture to positively influence inner-city youth and combat negative racial stereotypes in Compton, Calif.

The Compton Cowboys are featured in Hilfiger’s spring ad campaign, as reported.

The complimentary course will be available on the FutureLearn.com platform across mobile, tablet and computer devices starting today.

Hosted by Randy Savvy from the Compton Cowboys, the course explores the power of mentorship through the lens of personal stories and journeys of the Compton Cowboys, exploring the history of African American cowboys. It is a two-week course that ends with a short quiz that tests users on what they’ve learned.

Hilfiger has collaborated on four additional FutureLearn courses focused on body neutrality, sustainability, LGBTQ allyship and intersectionality.

