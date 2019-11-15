On his first trip Down Under, Tommy Hilfiger celebrated the opening of key retail locations across Australia, including the new Tommy Hilfiger flagship store in the Emporium Melbourne mall. He also made public appearances in Sydney and Melbourne during numerous store events and brand parties.

“Our brand is experiencing incredible momentum in Australia, with our philosophy of inclusivity and democracy truly resonating with our consumers there,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “For many years it has been my dream to visit Australia. The Australian celebrities, influencers, models and fans I have met at our shows throughout the years have always effortlessly fused their relaxed and laid-back vibe with our classic America cool style.”

The Hilfiger brand has seen impressive growth in Australia in recent years, driven by continued retail expansion and the launch of the e-commerce tommy.com platform in 2018. Currently there are 28 Tommy Hilfiger stores in seven Australian cities. The plan calls for opening more stores, expanding well-performing locations and refurbishing older units.

Last May, PVH Corp., Hilfiger’s parent, acquired about 78 percent of Gazal Corp. Ltd., it did not previously own. Gazel was PVH’s partner in a joint venture for its brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, in Australia.

During his visit, Hilfiger hosted a media and influencer event along Sydney’s iconic harbor, where Club Tommy came to life for one night only. The company transformed the heritage building Chukka into an exclusive New York style loft party. Among those who attended were Lucky Blue Smith, Gemma Ward, Samantha Harris and Alli Simpson. Guests arrived to the Jones Bay Wharf building, lit up in the brand’s Americana colors, while electric music duo Set Mo were the DJs.

On Friday, the designer celebrated the Hilfiger flagship store opening at the Emporium Melbourne Mall with the “Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Moment” event featuring over 1,500 guests, including VIPs, friends of the brand, influencers, consumer and press.

Hilfiger transformed the inside of the Emporium Melbourne Mall into a digital art gallery for one-day only and hosted 3,000 visitors. Titled “Hypa-Hilfiger” and created in partnership with Melbourne lighting artist Kit Webster, the takeover paid tribute to the creative achievements of Melbourne in art, music and fashion. Visitors explored the pop-up’s digitized artwork and futuristic, cubic structures, a nod to the streets of Melbourne. There were live performances by Tkay Maidza, supported by DJ Flex Mami and Denzel from The Voice Australia. Hilfiger also participated in a panel discussion with celebrity host Ksenija Lukich.

For More Stories:

Tommy Hilfiger Teams to Make Clothing in 3-D, Starting With Spring 2022

Zendaya Takes Tommy Hilfiger Collaboration to Milan

Winning Duo: Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton Discuss Latest Collaboration