Tommy Hilfiger looks to say goodbye to Greenwich, Conn. He has put his 13,344-square-foot estate at 30 John Street on the market for $47.5 million.

Hilfiger told WWD that he’s selling his Miami and Greenwich homes with the plan for his family to move to Palm Beach, Fla., for his main residence in the near future.

Asked if he plans to commute up to New York and have his son attend school in Florida, he said, “That’s the plan, but I’m traveling all over the world all the time these days anyway with the Tommy Hilfiger headquarters in Amsterdam now.”

An English countryside historic landmark, the home features six bedrooms and 11 baths and has views of the New York City skyline and Long Island Sound. It has an all-weather tennis court and English gardens with a reflecting pool. The home has been completely renovated by architect Andre Tchelistcheff & Blder, Jimmy Xhema. The landscape designer is Miranda Brooks.

Hilfiger bought the estate, which sits on 22 acres, in 2010 for $31.375 million, according to the listing. The Wall Street Journal first reported the listing, noting the “very strong” market driven by New Yorkers relocating to Greenwich. Hilfiger has bought and sold seven homes in Greenwich over the years.