The next location for the fall 2018 TommyNow experiential runway event will be Shanghai.

After see-now-buy-now runway shows in New York, Los Angeles, London and Milan, the traveling fashion show will touch down in Shanghai on Sept. 4. The location was selected to recognize the brand’s commitment to reinvention and to focus on Asia-Pacific, its highest growth potential market.

The concept kicked off with “Tommy Pier” in New York for fall 2016, and was followed by “Tommyland” in Los Angeles for spring 2017, “RockCircus” at London’s Roundhouse concert venue for fall 2017 and “TommyNow Drive” that took place in Milan for spring 2018.

“TommyNow continues to disrupt the runway rules driven by our passion to introduce innovative ways to immerse as many consumers as possible into this event globally,” Tommy Hilfiger said. “For fall 2018, our experiential event will evolve to become an even greater storytelling experience that celebrates our powerful fall 2018 collections and ambassador partnerships. After successful stops in North America and Europe, I look forward to unveiling our next season on a new continent.”

This will be the first TommyNow show that won’t feature a capsule codesigned by Gigi Hadid and Hilfiger. That collaboration, which ended after the spring 2018 collection, drove strong momentum behind Hilfiger’s women’s wear, from engagement with new audiences to increases in social media, impacting all divisions globally. For the first quarter of 2018, Hilfiger, a division of PVH Corp., had a 21 percent revenue gain to $1 billion.

The fall 2018 TommyNow experiential fashion will introduce the first Tommy x Lewis collaborative collection designed by Hilfiger with British Formula One racing driver, four-time Formula One World Champion and global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger men’s, Lewis Hamilton. Additional collections that will be presented include Hilfiger Collection styles for men and women and the Tommy Icons capsule collection. The event will recognize icons of tomorrow in the world of fashion, art, music and entertainment, aiming to inspire the next generation of consumers globally.

All runway looks will be available across an ecosystem of immediately shoppable channels in more than 70 countries, including Tommy Hilfiger stores and tommy.com, select wholesale partners and social media.