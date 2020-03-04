Tommy Hilfiger has dropped the third iteration of its men’s capsule collection with Mercedes-Benz.

The Tommy x Mercedes-Benz collection celebrates the brand’s position as the official apparel partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, a partnership that began in 2018.

The spring 2020 collection is intended to blend the classic American sportswear heritage of the Tommy Hilfiger line with the technical expertise of the Formula One team. It includes a chino, bomber jacket and hooded parka with climate control finishes, perforations, rubberized tapes, seamed seals and Velcro adjusters. The polos and T-shirts feature moisture-wicking and fast-drying properties, while a sweater is constructed from cotton and Sorona to offer softness.

The brand’s signature red, white and navy color palette is complemented by the use of light grays and blues, and the capsule sports the Tommy Hilfiger flag and Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star logo.

The collection will launch globally today on the Tommy Hilfiger web site, select Mercedes-Benz dealerships and Hilfiger stores as well as several wholesale partners. Marketing images for the capsule feature models Kit Butler and Patrick Nodanche alongside a G-63 Mercedes-AMG.

When the partnership launched two years ago, Hilfiger designed travel and team kits, as well as office and hospitality apparel for the more than 1,500 people on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team. His logo was also on the team’s 2018 race cars. But last year, it was expanded to include a consumer collection.