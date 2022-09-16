×
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Bring ‘Gutsy’ Monochromatic Dressing on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Appearance

The former presidential candidate and her daughter appeared on the show to promote her new Apple TV+ series "Gutsy"

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS --
Chelsea Clinton, left, and Hillary Clinton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Thursday. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton coordinated on a monochromatic color story for an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday.

The mother-daughter duo promoted their new Apple TV+ series “Gutsy,” where they go around the world to meet inspiring women.

Hillary wore a dotted black button-up shirt with bishop sleeves, black pants and black Chelsea boots. She accessorized with a gold charm bracelet.

Chelsea Clinton, left, and Hillary Clinton during an interview with host Seth Meyers. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Chelsea wore a sleeveless black tweed dress, giving textual interest to the timeless Little Black Dress closet staple. For footwear, she opted for open-toed black platform pumps.

Hillary went for a reserved approach to beauty with minimal makeup and a soft pink lip. She parted her hair mostly to her right side.

Chelsea Clinton, left, and Hillary Clinton during an interview with host Seth Meyers. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Chelsea took a beauty cue from her mom and went for a minimal natural makeup look as well. Her hair was a focal with curly waves cascading down her shoulders.

Since 2016, Hillary has kept herself busy with various media-related projects. In 2020, she launched the “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” podcast. This year, she produced a film she executive-produced alongside Chelsea called “In Her Hands” about former Afghan female mayor Zarifa Ghafari. Hillary and Chelsea launched their production company HiddenLight Productions in 2021.

“Gutsy” premiered on Apple TV+ on Sept. 9 and featured conversations with Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Kate Hudson.

