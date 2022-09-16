Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Bring ‘Gutsy’ Monochromatic Dressing on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Appearance

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton coordinated on a monochromatic color story for an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday.

The mother-daughter duo promoted their new Apple TV+ series “Gutsy,” where they go around the world to meet inspiring women.

Hillary wore a dotted black button-up shirt with bishop sleeves, black pants and black Chelsea boots. She accessorized with a gold charm bracelet.

Chelsea Clinton, left, and Hillary Clinton during an interview with host Seth Meyers. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Chelsea wore a sleeveless black tweed dress, giving textual interest to the timeless Little Black Dress closet staple. For footwear, she opted for open-toed black platform pumps.

Hillary went for a reserved approach to beauty with minimal makeup and a soft pink lip. She parted her hair mostly to her right side.

Chelsea Clinton, left, and Hillary Clinton during an interview with host Seth Meyers. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Chelsea took a beauty cue from her mom and went for a minimal natural makeup look as well. Her hair was a focal with curly waves cascading down her shoulders.

Since 2016, Hillary has kept herself busy with various media-related projects. In 2020, she launched the “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” podcast. This year, she produced a film she executive-produced alongside Chelsea called “In Her Hands” about former Afghan female mayor Zarifa Ghafari. Hillary and Chelsea launched their production company HiddenLight Productions in 2021.

“Gutsy” premiered on Apple TV+ on Sept. 9 and featured conversations with Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Kate Hudson.