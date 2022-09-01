Hillary Clinton Makes Rare Appearance in Sparkling Caftan at Venice Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on opening night of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The former secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate attended the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival. Clinton walked the red carpet wearing a powder blue caftan embellished with crystals, pairing the look with silver rings and bangles.

She was among many attendees at the film’s premiere, including Julianne Moore, Regé-Jean Page, Tessa Thompson, Emma Chamberlain, Adam Driver and others.

Hillary Clinton attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images

Clinton’s appearance at the Venice Film Festival is her latest red carpet engagement this year. She previously attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing an Altuzarra custom off-the-shoulder Bordeaux silk duchess satin dress designed with the names of 60 American women who inspired her, including Harriet Tubman, Mary Oliver and Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Earlier this week, Clinton also attended Serena Williams’ first tennis match at the U.S. Open, which drew in a big slate of celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Spike Lee, Rebel Wilson, Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and others.

Hillary Clinton attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) WireImage

PHOTOS: See more stars on the Venice Film Festival red carpet