Hip Beachwear Brand Oséree Introduces Lingerie Collection at Mytheresa

DARING UNDIES: Italian hip swimwear brand Oséree is venturing into lingerie, extending its signature feminine and flamboyant aesthetics that have contributed to its success, drawing such fans as Rihanna, who recently showed her baby bump in the brand’s sequined bikini and skirt.

“Our clients had been asking for a lingerie collection for some time and the concept behind our swimwear was suitable for such a crossover,” said Isabella Cavallin, who cofounded the brand in 2015 with Jannine Vinci.

Since establishing the company, the Oséree creatives have offered swimwear that can easily transition from day to night and beach to party, adding sensual and playful touches, lots of sequins, rhinestones and feathers. The same attitude was channeled into the new project in which even the basics boast a cool and girlish twist ⁠— cue peach tulle underpants and matching bras trimmed in lurex threads.

The Oséree lingerie’s ad campaign. Courtesy of Oséree

“It’s a sunset-to-sunrise collection that can be sported in different occasions as if it were partywear or nightwear,” Cavallin explained, noting that they didn’t spare functional details including adjustable shoulder straps, hook-and-eye fasteners and wide-ranging sizes.

Organized over different themes, the collection includes lingerie dotted in tiny multicolored rhinestones, nightgowns and stockings trimmed in feather, delicate lace-bearing undies and leotards, as well as jumpsuits and pajamas in disco fabrics that can easily be worn as party attire.

For the launch Oséree has secured an exclusive with Mytheresa, ahead of the global rollout of the full collection next September. The capsule collection is also available at the brand’s online store.

The designers have ambitious plans for the category, having already secured premium retailers including Harrods, Net-a-porter and LuisaViaRoma, among others, with their beachwear collections. “We expect the lingerie line to perform very well as it has already attracted the interest of our partner retailers,” Cavallin said.

The Oséree lingerie’s ad campaign. Courtesy of Oséree

Oséree has two retail units in Ibiza, Spain and Tulum, Mexico, and is considering opening a temporary store at Milan’s department store Rinascente, but the brand generates the bulk of its revenues from wholesale.

The duo has been expanding its product offering already, building a ready-to-wear division to offer beach attire, including kaftans and pajamas, as well as hats and accessories, in addition to a kid’s wear line introduced in 2019.

