Hiro Clark Launches Capsule in Partnership With Petco

MARKET MOMENT FOR MENTALITIES ON MONDAY

People are getting more pets — and those pets are getting more clothes.

In recent years, increasing pet ownership due to shifting cultural and socioeconomic factors has impacted the growth of the pet clothing and accessories market.

The shift represents the latest streetwear and luxury product frontier. High-end brands such as Gucci, Versace and Moncler have entered the market and are increasingly proposing pet-friendly items in their collections along with complementary pet-inspired accessories — such as Thom Browne’s “Hector” Dachshund-shaped bag.

Hiro Clark, the Los Angeles-based men’s T-shirt and sweats label, is the latest brand to enter the market. It has launched a capsule collection in partnership with Petco and 17th & Bark — Petco’s latest retail concept that features a grooming salon, veterinary hospital, JustFoodForDogs kitchen and a curated merchandise selection, which is only available at the retailer’s Union Square location in Manhattan.

The Hiro Clark x Petco dog capsule.

“You only have to go up Runyon Canyon to know that people love their dogs in Los Angeles. We’ve wanted to do something for dogs for a long time, but were waiting for a big occasion to introduce our take on essentials for humans and their furry friends,” said Andy Salzer, founder of Hiro Clark.

The dog capsule consists of an assortment of solid and printed Ts/hoodies with slogans such as Woof, New York, Cult Leader, The Talent and Down for Whatever. They come in a soft combed cotton jersey and in Hiro Clark’s signature core black, white and gray colorways.

There is also a dress-to-match component so pet owners can join their four-legged friends with two T-shirt options with printed slogans such as Pet Me and Woof. The capsule is available for purchase now exclusively at 17th & Bark and HiroClark.com, with pricing ranging from $58 to $78 for the T-shirts and $98 to $118 for the hoodies, with the human counterpart retailing at $98.

Hiro Clark x Petco dog capsule.

