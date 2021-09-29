×
Hiroshi Fujiwara Teases Loro Piana Collaboration

Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara has posted a teaser of a collaboration with Loro Piana on his Instagram account.

Loro Piana
The photo Hiroshi Fujiwara posted on Instagram to tease the collaboration with Loro Piana courtesy image

COMING SOON: Hiroshi Fujiwara, founder of the streetwear project Fragment, has teased a collaboration with Italian luxury brand Loro Piana with a post on his Instagram account.

Details of the partnership are not yet available but, while collaborations are not new for the Japanese designer, this would signal the first ever for Loro Piana and a major departure for the Italian brand.

According to the image, a men’s and women’s capsule of relaxed ready-to-wear and accessories is to be expected, targeting a young customer and in the precious fabrics Loro Piana is known for.

In addition to his Fragment collections for Moncler Genius, Fujiwara in June created a new project with the Maserati design team, where a total of 175 cars will be offered for global distribution. The Fragment Design x Maserati starts with the Ghibli Operanera and the Ghibli Operabianca special-edition cars.

A leader in the streetwear culture in the ’80s in Japan, he also works as a producer, musician and visual artist and was one of the first DJs to play hip-hop. Fujiwara is also the creative force behind Ring of Colour, “a digital media collection of things worth knowing about.”

Loro Piana, which is controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and helmed by chief executive officer Fabio d’Angelantonio, in March launched its first statement bag, the Sesia, named after the valley that houses Loro Piana’s headquarters and the river that crosses through it.

Japan is a traditionally strong market for Loro Piana and last year, the company opened a new flagship in a striking building in Tokyo’s Ginza, whose facade, more than 100 feet high, is comprised of mirrored steel strips with an extremely fine laminate inspired by the brand’s textiles. The building was designed by Jun Aoki, who has worked with  LVMH on a number of Louis Vuitton stores.

ad