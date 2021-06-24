H&M is continuing its designer collaborations with a new partnership with Brock Collection.

The two brands have teamed for a fashion collection infused with Brock Collection’s feminine and romantic aesthetic. The collection includes dresses, blouses, jeans and shorts as well as accessories like shoes, jewelry, handbags and sunglasses.

The collaboration includes similar elements to Brock Collection’s spring 2021 collection, which featured black-and-white floral prints, flowing silhouettes and ruffles. The Brock Collection x H&M collaboration is also created with sustainable materials, such as recycled cotton and recycled polyester.

“Brock Collection has always been about connecting the threads between uptown polish paired with a down-to-earth ease, which we are so happy to bring to a new audience,” said Brock Collection cofounders and designers, Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, in a statement. “Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm, but is totally effortless.”

The Brock Collection x H&M collaboration is the latest designer partnership to come from the fashion brand. H&M previously teamed with fashion designer Simone Rocha on a collection in March, which was so popular in China that the brand’s web site crashed just moments after the collection was released.

H&M has also previously teamed with designers and brands like Giambattista Valli, Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Erdem, Kenzo and many others over the last few years.

The Brock Collection x H&M collaboration ranges in price from $12.99 to $59.99 and is available on H&M’s web site and in select stores.

