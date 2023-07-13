H&M Teams With Artist GucciGhost for Disney 100th Anniversary Collection

H&M’s latest collaboration is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The Swedish clothing company is teaming with artist Trevor Andrew, known popularly as GucciGhost, for a streetwear-inspired collection celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. The men’s and women’s collection offers a wide range of styles, including polo shirts, sweatshirts, T-shirts, varsity jackets, denim pieces, accessories and more. The collection will be available starting July 20 in-store and online.

The products feature iconic Disney characters as prints and graphics on the styles, such as Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck. Andrew incorporated his own aesthetic with the Disney graphics, utilizing his signature ghost and flying egg symbols.

For the first time, H&M is offering limited-edition skateboards as part of the collection. The skateboards are designed with the Disney characters and feature a hand-painted Disney logo drawn by Andrew.

H&M’s skateboard made in collaboration with GucciGhost. Courtesy of H&M

To celebrate the collection, H&M is transforming its Williamsburg, Brooklyn, location into an interactive gallery space that features Andrew’s artwork for the Disney collaboration, on display from July 20 through Aug. 23.

This is the latest fashion brand celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary this year. Earlier this year, brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Vera Bradley and Givenchy, among others, have created capsule collections highlighting the company’s anniversary.

H&M’s Disney collection is also the fashion brand’s latest major collaboration this year. In May, H&M released its highly anticipated Mugler collaboration after debuting the collection during a fashion show in New York City in April.

H&M’s Disney collaboration offers 23 styles across apparel and accessories. Prices range from $5.99 to $135.