FULL OF PRIDE: H&M is going all out this year for Pride with a high-powered campaign, sponsorship of this year’s World Pride and a Pride collection with a charitable element. Headlining the campaign is an assortment of LGBTQI+ individuals. Actress and activist Laverne Cox, Internet personality Rickey Thompson, YouTube star Shannon Beveridge, and Instagram duo Brock Williams and Chris Lin are also featured in the new campaign.

The retailer’s Pride Collection will be available as of May 30 and will include an array of women’s, men’s and unisex looks. With retail prices ranging from $10 to $70, the Pride assortment includes items such as a sleeveless cropped shirt imprinted with, “Stay true. Stay you.” And a rainbow-striped T-shirt with the word “Proud.”

For added incentive, 10 percent of each sale will be donated to the United Nations Free & Equal Campaign, a global campaign of the United Nations Human Rights Office to promote equal rights and fair treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people globally. H&M is also a sponsor of this year’s World Pride and it will kick off its initiative with a launch event at the House of Yes in Brooklyn. That will be a sanctioned World Pride event. Cox reportedly spoke of the sensitivity of inclusion in delivering Pitzer College’s 55th commencement address Saturday.

Gap Inc. will also be supporting UN Free & Equal, having teamed with the United Nations Foundation to partner during Pride Month in June. This year marks the fourth consecutive year of the partnership, which has raised nearly $300,000 so far for UN Free & Equal. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a pivotal moment in the movement for LGBTI equality.

Gap’s efforts have several components, such as donating 15 percent of sales while supplies last up to $100,000 from its limited-edition Pride collection available May 26–July 6. Banana Republic will donate 50 percent of the ticket price, up to $60,000, from the sale of items from May 21–July 22 in its limited-edition Pride collection. Athleta is making a cash donation of $10,000.