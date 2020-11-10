FOLLOW THE PATTERN: Swedish fast-fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB has tapped Diane Von Furstenberg for its latest collaboration – but the designer won’t be creating a ready-to-wear collection.

The creator of the wrap dress has put her creative touch on a home wares collection for H&M that includes vases, cushion covers, blankets and candles featuring some of her signature prints.

The collection is due to launch next year in stores and online. This marks the first time H&M Home has worked with a fashion designer, following earlier collaborations with the likes of interior designer Jonathan Adler and model Poppy Delevingne.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with H&M Home, especially since I have such a passion for interiors,” von Furstenberg said in a statement.

“The home is both a relaxing and empowering place where you can really ‘own’ a look or feel. With this collaboration, I want people to take charge of their home decor. The only rule I have is that your home should reflect who you are. The main point is to create a space that you’re incredibly comfortable in and is a true expression of your personality,” she added.

Brands have been expanding their home wares offerings as many people continue to work from home and a second round of lockdowns comes into effect in Europe.